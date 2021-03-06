IPO party going strong, shrugs off bond jitters; MTAR IPO subscribed 200x

-
ALSO READ
It's a green 2020 for IPOs: All 14 listings are trading above issue price
IPO expenses likely to ease further this year, say industry players
After a frenzied day-one pop, most IPO superstars often bite the dust
Antony Waste Handling Cell IPO subscribed 3.85 times on second day
Fresh issue portion in IPOs at a decade low on high private equity exits
-
The volatility in the secondary market is yet to spill over to the primary market, with new listings and maiden offerings seeing strong investor appetite. Engineering firm MTAR Technologies’ IPO on Friday was subscribed over 200x, attracting bids worth around Rs 84,000 crore.
Meanwhile, shares of agro chemical company Heranba Industries rose about 50 per cent on debut. Further, online travel booking firm Easy Trip Planners saw an encouraging response from institutional investors in the anchor category ahead of its listing on Monday. This comes despite the indices correcting sharply for a second session amid a sell-off in the US bond market.
Experts said sentiment towards maiden offerings remains strong, underpinned by the success of recent listings. The dozen firms to have listed following their IPOs have seen an average listing day gain of 49 per cent. IPO applicants have made money on all the deals, barring two, which saw modest declines on listing day.
About half a dozen more are expected to launch their IPOs soon. Experts believe the correction triggered by bond market turbulence is unlikely to spoil the party.
ALSO READ: Surging yields drag indices: Sensex falls 440 pts, Nifty ends at 14,938
“There is a bit of volatility in the secondary market. However, liquidity is in abundance and overall sentiment is bullish. We will continue to see activity in the primary market till this continues,” said Pranav Haldea, MD, Prime Database.
“Unless there is sustained volatility in the secondary market, the primary markets may not be impacted. There is always a lag between secondary and primary markets in terms of volatility. What bond yields are telling us is that risk appetite needs to be lower than what we have now. If there is a shortage of money supply going ahead, IPO valuations could get affected,” added Skanda Jayaraman, head of investment banking, Spark Capital.
Both institutional as well as retail investors seem to have taken a liking for IPOs.
MTAR Technologies’ IPO saw 165x subscription in the institutional investor segment, the high networth individual (HNI) portion of the issue was subscribed 650x and the retail quota was subscribed nearly 30x. The precision engineering firm caters to the defence and clean energy sectors.
The Rs 596-crore IPO comprised a fresh fundraise of Rs 123 crore and secondary share sale worth Rs 473 crore.
At the upper end of the IPO price band of Rs 574-575 per share, MTAR will have a market cap of Rs 1,770 crore post issue. Most brokerages had asked their clients to subscribe to the IPO, citing high growth potential and profit margins.
Heranba’s IPO, which preceded MTAR’s, was subscribed 83x. On Friday, shares touched a high of Rs 945 before settling at Rs 826 — a gain of 32 per cent over the issue price of Rs 627.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU