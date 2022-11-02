IPO watch: DCX issue subscribed nearly 70 times on strong QIB interest

-
ALSO READ
Mid, small-caps shine; will their outperformance last?
Yield spread points to the muted market returns, says BNP Paribas
Strong retail interest sees DCX Systems IPO subscribed 2.19 times on day-1
Macro fundamentals improving, but risk-reward unfavourable: BNP Paribas
Greenlam surges 11% as board approves Rs 195-cr preferential issue to QIB
-
The initial public offering (IPO) of DCX Systems was subscribed to 69.7 times on Wednesday, the concluding day of the issue. The institutional portion was subscribed to 84.32 times, the wealthy investor portion by 43.97 times, and the retail portion by 61.77 times. The company had priced its IPO at Rs 197-207 a share. The Rs 500 crore IPO comprised a fresh issue of Rs 400 crore and an offer for sale worth Rs 100 crore. Last week the company allotted shares worth Rs 223 crore to 12 anchor investors including BNP Paribas, Volrado Ventures, Theleme, HDFC Large & MidCap, and Motilal Oswal MF among others. DCX Systems plans to utilise the proceeds of the fresh issue for repayment of debts and funding its working capital requirements.
It also plans to fund the capital expenditure expenses of its subsidiary Raneal Advanced Systems.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Wed, November 02 2022. 18:23 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU