IPO watch: G R Infraprojects subscribed 2.3 times, Clean Science by 1.7x

The of G R Infraprojects garnered 2.3 times subscription on the first day, with the portion getting subscribed 3.3 times. GR Infra is an integrated road engineering, procurement and construction company. The company’s comprises secondary share sale worth Rs 962 crore. GR Infra has allotted shares worth Rs 283 crore to anchor investors ahead of its The price band for the IPO is Rs 828 to Rs 837 per share. at the top-end the company will have a market cap of Rs 8,093 crore.

Clean Science IPO subscribed 1.7 times

The IPO of Clean Science and Technology was subscribed 1.7 times on Wednesday. Bulk of the bids on the first day came from retail investors, with their quota already getting nearly two times subscribed. Clean Science is a manufacturer of functionally critical specialty chemicals used in the pharma and FMCG industry. The price band for the IPO is Rs 880 to Rs 900 per share. The issue comprises secondary share sale worth Rs 1,546 crore. The company has already allotted shares worth Rs 464 crore to anchor investors. At the top-end of the price band, Clean Science will have a market cap of Rs 9,560 crore.

OFS retail book undersubscribed

The quota for the offer for sale (OFS) garnered just 76 per cent subscription. Market players said the unsubscribed shares in the retail book will be offered for institutional investors. On Tuesday, the non-retail portion of the OFS had garnered bids for 220.45 million shares, 1.15 times the shares on offer to them. Through the OFS, the government has divested nearly 7.5 per cent from 68.29 per cent to 60.80 per cent. The OFS has helped the government mobilise around Rs 3,600 crore. The share sale was part of the disinvestment programme for 2021-22.