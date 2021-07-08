IPO Watch: G R Infraprojects subscribed six times on Day-2

The of G R Infraprojects garnered 5.9 times subscription on Thursday the second day of the issue. The retail investor portion of the has garnered 7.5 times subscription, the wealthy investor portion is subscribed 6.3 times and the institutional portion getting subscribed 2.8 times.GR Infra is an integrated road engineering, procurement and construction company. The company’s comprises secondary share sale worth Rs 962 crore. The price band for the IPO is Rs 828 to Rs 837 per share. at the top-end the company will have a of Rs 8,093 crore.

Clean Science IPO subscribed 4.4 times

The IPO of Clean Science and Technology was subscribed 4.4 times on Thursday. Bulk of the bids came from retail investors, with their quota already getting nearly 5.5 times subscription. The high net worth individual and institutional bucket were subscribed 4.6 and 2.17 times respectively. Clean Science is a manufacturer of functionally critical specialty chemicals used in the pharma and FMCG industry. The price band for the IPO is Rs 880 to Rs 900 per share. The issue comprises secondary share sale worth Rs 1,546 crore. The company has already allotted shares worth Rs 464 crore to anchor investors. At the top-end of the price band, Clean Science will have a of Rs 9,560 crore.