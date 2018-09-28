Ircon International makes weak debut; lists 13% below issue price

Shares of engineering and construction firm made a weak debut on the bourses by listing at Rs 412, 13 per cent below its issue price of Rs 475 per share on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The stock opened 14 per cent lower at Rs 410 on the

The company offered a discount of Rs 10 per equity share on the offer price to retail individual bidders and eligible employees bidding.

At 10:02 am, the stock was trading at Rs 427, a 10 per cent lower against issue price on the It touched a high of Rs 435 so far. A combined 1.34 million equity shares changed hands on the counter on the and

had raised Rs 4.7 billion through initial public offer (IPO). The issue ran between September 17 and 19 and was subscribed nearly 10 times.

The support to the issue has been largely from qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) and retail investors, whose reserved portion subscribed by 12.29 times and 10.07 times followed by non-institutional investors (4.92 times).

Ircon is the second railway PSU to be listed on the stock after in June this year. is a state-owned engineering and construction company, specialising in major infrastructure projects, including, railways, highways, bridges, flyovers, tunnels, aircraft maintenance hangars, runways, EHV sub-stations, electrical and mechanical works, commercial and residential properties, development of industrial areas, and other infrastructure activities.

“On valuation front, at higher price band, the company is demanding a P/E valuation of 10.9x (to its restated FY18 EPS of Rs. 43.8). Moreover, based on FY19 and FY20 earnings, the forward P/E comes out to 9.9x and 8.4x, respectively. Thus issue seems to be attractively priced considering its strategic importance in the Indian Railway, future growth outlook, limited competition, virtually debt free operations and healthy financial performance,” had said in an note.