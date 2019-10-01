JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » IPOS » News

Sensex falls 362 pts, Nifty below 11,400 amid turmoil in financial space
Business Standard

IRCTC IPO subscribed three times a day before close: All you need to know

The issue closes on Thursday

Samie Modak 

Garden Reach Shipbuilders adds to dull IPO scorecard: All you need to know

The Rs 638-crore initial public offering (IPO) of state-owned IRCTC has garnered more than three times subscription.

The issue closes on Thursday. So far, most of the bids have come from retail investors. Market players said they expect huge applications on the last day.

The price band for the issue is Rs 315-320 per share. At the top end, the company will be valued at Rs 5,120 crore. Through the IPO, the government is looking to divest 12.6 per cent stake as a part of its 2019-20 disinvestment programme.

IRCTC is the sole entity authorised by the Indian Railways to provide catering services to railways, online railway tickets and packaged drinking water at railway stations and trains in India.
First Published: Tue, October 01 2019. 22:14 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU