IRFC files papers with Sebi to float IPO of over 1.78 bn shares

-
ALSO READ
Sebi extends special dispensations given to firms wanting to go public
Burger King files IPO papers with sebi; plans to raise Rs 542 crore
RailTel Corporation files draft papers with Sebi for Rs 700-cr IPO
Star power: Small IPOs use brand names to sell shares in Europe
Happiest Minds to launch Rs 702 cr initial public offering on Sept 7
-
Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) has filed papers with markets regulator Sebi to float an initial public offering of over 1.78 billion shares.
According to an addendum to the draft red herring prospectus filed with Sebi on Friday, the IPO would a fresh issue of 1,188,046,000 equity shares, and an offer for sale of 594 million equity shares by the Government of India.
The net proceeds are proposed to be utilised towards augmenting the company's equity capital base to meet future capital requirements arising out of growth in business and general corporate purposes.
DAM Capital Market Advisors (formerly known as IDFC Securities), HSBC Securities and Capital Markets, ICICI Securities and SBI Capital Markets are managing the offer.
Earlier in January, IRFC had filed draft papers for IPO, which comprised a fresh issue of 938 million equity shares and an offer for sale of 469 million equity shares by the Government of India.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU