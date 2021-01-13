IRFC IPO to open on January 18; firm looks to raise Rs 4,600 crore

-
ALSO READ
IRFC files papers with Sebi to float IPO of over 1.78 bn shares
IRFC's Rs 4,600 cr IPO may launch this month; 1st by any public sector NBFC
Angel Broking IPO opens today: Here's what top brokerages recommend
Mrs Bectors Food IPO opens today. Here's what top brokerages say
Angel Broking IPO: Here's how to check share allotment status
-
The initial public offering (IPO) of Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) worth about Rs 4,600 crore will hit the market on January 18, Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey said on Wednesday.
"IRFC coming up for listing with a Rs 4600 cr+ issue in a price band of Rs 25-26 per share. Anchor book on Jan 15 and the main book from Jan 18-20," he tweeted.
This will be the first IPO by a railway non-banking financial company (NBFC).
In January 2020, IRFC had filed draft papers for its IPO.
The issue is of up to 178.20 crore shares, comprising a fresh issue of up to 118.80 crore shares and offer for sale of up to 59.40 crore shares by the government, according to the draft prospectus.
The company's principal business is to borrow funds from the financial markets to finance acquisition/ creation of assets which are then leased out to the Indian Railways.
IRFC, set up in 1986, is a dedicated financing arm of the Indian Railways for mobilising funds from domestic as well as overseas markets. Its primary objective of IRFC is to meet the predominant portion of 'extra budgetary resources' requirement of the Indian Railways through market borrowings at the most competitive rates and terms.
The Union Cabinet had in April 2017 approved listing of five railway companies. Four of them -- IRCON International Ltd, RITES Ltd, Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd and Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corp -- have already been listed.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU