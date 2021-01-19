IRFC's Rs 4,600-crore IPO subscribed 1.22 times on the second day

The initial public offer of was subscribed 1.22 times on the second day of subscription on Tuesday.

The offer received bids for 1,52,64,04,775 shares against 1,24,75,05,993 shares on offer, as per the data available with NSE.

The category reserved for non-institutional investors was subscribed 24 per cent and retail individual investors (RIIs) 2.33 times.





The initial public offer (IPO) is of up to 178.20 crore shares, comprising a fresh issue of up to 118.80 crore shares and an offer for sale of up to 59.40 crore shares.

Price range for the offer has been fixed at Rs 25-26 per share.

At the upper end of the price band, the IPO is expected to fetch Rs 4,633 crore.