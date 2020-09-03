Is it just a retracement or a reversal? Here's how to tell the difference

Retracement and reversal are two diverse aspects of trading. While the former depicts the occasional correction in stock prices or indices, which are considered healthy, the latter means a deeper decline and change in sentiment.

In order to identify them, the foremost requirement is the trader's ability to determine the trend of a stock, which requires knowledge of fundamental and technical analysis. Retracement indicates a short-term weakness which witnesses buying momentum at crucial levels called 'supports'. The support levels may vary and depend on various aspects of ...