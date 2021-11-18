JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » News

Sapphire Foods sees muted debut, ends day with 3% gains over issue price
Business Standard

IT major Wipro to replace Bajaj Auto in Sensex, effective December 20

IIFL Alternative Research estimates Wipro to see passive inflows of $166 million and Bajaj Auto to see outflows of $80 million on account of the rebalancing

Topics
Sensex | Wipro | Bajaj Auto

BS Reporter  |  Mumbai 

Wipro
Photo: Shutterstock

IT major Wipro will replace two-wheeler major Bajaj Auto in the 30-share Sensex. BSE’s index construction arm Asia Index announced on Thursday. The change will become effective from December 20. IIFL Alternative Research estimates Wipro to see passive inflows of $166 million and Bajaj Auto to see outflows of $80 million on account of the rebalancing. Wipro will join IT peers TCS, Infosys, HCL Tech and Tech Mahindra in the benchmark index. After Bajaj Auto’s exit, Maruti Suzuki will be the only automobile stock in the index.
.

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Thu, November 18 2021. 17:15 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.