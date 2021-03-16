IT shares in demand; Infosys, LTTS, Sonata Software hit record highs

-
ALSO READ
IT shares in focus; KPIT, L&T Technology, Mindtree hit record highs
BSE IT index zooms over 1000 points; Mindtree, L&T Infotech rally 11%
L&T Technology Services shares advance 8%, hit fresh record high
Dixon Tech, Sonata Software, Redington: Time to bet on these midcap stocks
L&T Infotech hits record high, L&T Tech surges 7% in a weak market
-
Shares of information technology (IT) companies, on Tuesday, were in focus at the bourses, with six stocks, Infosys, Mindtree, L&T Technology Services (LTTS), Sonata Software, Coforge and Intellect Design Arena from the S&P BSE IT index hitting their respective record highs in intra-day trade on expectation of strong earnings.
At 10:04 am, the S&P BSE IT index, the top gainer among sectoral indices, was up 1.5 per cent, as compared to 0.35 per cent rise in the S&P BSE Sensex. The IT index hit an intra-day high of 26,784 points, and is 1 per cent away from its record high of Rs 27,074 on January 14, 2021. Thus far in the month of March, the BSE IT index has rallied 10 per cent, against 3 per cent gain in the Sensex.
The $1.9 trillion Covid relief bill stimulus will boost the US economy and will, in turn, positively impact the IT industry (which generates majority of its revenues from this geography), ICICI Securities said in a note.
Among individual stocks, Infosys shares hit a record high of Rs 1,398, up 2 per cent on the BSE. The IT bellwether's stock surpassed its previous high of Rs 1,392.70, touched on January 13, a day of announcement of the October-December quarter (Q3FY21) results. Since January 13, post Q3FY21 results, Infosys' share price has gained 1.96 per cent, against 2.2 per cent rise in the benchmark index.
Besides, Infosys, today, informed the stock exchanges that a meeting of the board of directors of the company will be held on April 13 & 14, 2021, to approval and take on record the audited consolidated financial results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the quarter and year ending March 31, 2021.
Analysts at ICICI Securities expects Infosys to be a key beneficiary of multi-year growth in digital technology considering its digital prowess and its ability to provide an end to end solution. This, coupled with increase in outsourcing in the US and Europe, vendor consolidation opportunities, captive carve outs and cost takeout deals will further boost revenues. In addition, healthy deal wins are expected to help the company make a steady improvement in financials.
“Infosys has consistently outperformed TCS over the past few quarters and also narrowed the margin gap between the two companies. As a result, we expect the PE multiple discount between Infosys and TCS to narrow,” the brokerage firm had said in Q3FY21 results update. It maintains ‘buy’ rating on Infosys with a target price of Rs 1,610 per share.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU