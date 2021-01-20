IT shares in focus; TCS, Tata Elxsi scale fresh record highs

-
ALSO READ
Stocks to watch: Infosys, Wipro, Airtel, TechM, Tata Motors, Tata Elxsi
Tata Elxsi surges 5%, hits record high on strong September quarter earnings
Stocks to watch: RCFL, Tata Motors, RIL, BEML, Cadila Health, Adani Green
IT shares gain on Accenture's strong performance; Infosys, TCS hit new high
Tata group shares rally; Tata Consumer, Tata Chemicals, Voltas at new highs
-
At 10:20 am, the Nifty IT index -- the top gainer among sectoral indices -- was up 2.4 per cent, as compared to 0.37 per cent rise in the Nifty50 index. The IT index hit an intra-day high of 26,758 points, quoting close to its record high of 27,177 points, touched on January 14, 2021.
Wipro, Mindtree, Mphasis and Coforge from the Nifty IT index were up in the range of 3 per cent to 5 per cent, while TCS, Larsen & Toubro Infotech, Tech Mahindra, Infosys and HCL Technologies gained between 1 per cent and 2 per cent on the NSE.
Most of the frontline IT companies had reported better-than-expected Q3FY21 results and also revised their revenue/margins guidance upwards for FY21.
Among the non-index stocks, Tata Elxsi hit a new high of Rs 2,825, up 6 per cent in intra-day trade today, ralliying 21 per cent in the past three trading days. In the past one month, the company's share price has zoomed 81 per cent, against 6 per cent gain in the Nifty50 index.
In the past six months, Tata Elxsi has seen its market value zoom by 205 per cent, after foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) increased their stake in the company for the second consecutive quarters. In the past two quarters, FPIs have increased their stake in the company by 2.08 percentage points.
According to the Q3FY21 shareholding pattern filed by Tata Elxsi, FPIs have increased their holding in the company by 0.87 per cent to 12.62 per cent in December 2020 quarter (Q3FY21) from 11.75 per cent at the end of September 2020 quarter (Q2FY21). FPIs held 10.54 per cent stake in Tata Elxsi as on June 30, 2020 (Q1FY20), shareholding pattern data shows. They bought an additional 1.30 million equity shares of the company between July and December 2020.
TCS, too, hit a new high of Rs 3,328, was up 2 per cent in intra-day trade today. In the eight trading session since January 11, the stock gained 10 per cent after the company reported a healthy set of numbers for Q3FY21. Management remains confident of delivering double-digit revenue growth in FY22 on the back of strong deal intakes, broad-based growth momentum and strengthening investments in technology in H2CY20.
Analysts at Emkay Global Financial Services believe that TCS is well poised to benefits from acceleration in cloud adoptions and digital transformation opportunities, considering its end-to-end capabilities. However, valuations are rich, it said.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU