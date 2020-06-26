IT stocks rally post encouraging Q3 results by Accenture; Infosys jumps 5%

(IT) companies' shares rallied on Friday after came out with better-than-expected quarterly numbers. The company reported an adjusted third-quarter profit of $1.90 a share, which beat the $1.85 average estimate of 22 analysts surveyed by Bloomberg.

In the management commentary, said it expects a decline in IT budgets due to the weak economic growth outlook. However, spends on digital transformation will increase, offset by lesser spend on running operations. will transform run operations providing cost savings, which will be invested back into digital transformation.

Reacting to the development, most traded in the green. At 10:15 am, the S&P BSE index was ruling over 4 per cent higher at 14,983 levels. Infosys, Mindtree, Mastek, and NIIT Tech were among the top gainers on the index - rising up to 6 per cent.

In comparison, the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was ruling 0.73 per cent higher at 35,096.32 levels.

Prabhudas Lilladher notes that Accenture reported robust Q3FY20 with revenues closer to the upper end of guidance, impressive growth in total bookings, and confidence of strong bookings in 4QFY20E.

However, the key point, it said, was to note that the company did not face significant cancellations or pricing pressure. Work from Home (WFH) transition was smooth and had a very little revenue impact. Accenture ramped up WFH to 95% of the workforce in April and May.

The brokerage further said that Accenture's digital revenues stand at 70 per cent of their revenues against 35-40 per cent for Indian IT peers. Hence, "there is limited read through but Indian will be reacting positively to results/commentary in trade," it said in a sector update issued on Thursday.

The brokerage remains bullish on Infosys and TCS.