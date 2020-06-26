IT stocks surge post Accenture's good Q3, but gains may be limited

At a time when investors were cautious about IT companies due to the likely impact of Covid-19-led disruption and visa issues, Plc’s results for the third quarter (March-May 2020; Q3), surprised the Street.

It also rubbed off positively on Indian with the Nifty IT index gaining 4 per cent on Friday. Among major stocks, Infosys gained the most with an increase of 6.6 per cent, followed by Tata Consultancy Services (4.9 per cent), Wipro (3.3 per cent), and HCL Technologies (2.3 per cent).

While there are some positive readings for Indian IT companies from Accenture’s Q3, there are also some factors that indicate a reason to be cautious. Accenture, the New York-listed tech firm, follows September to August accounting period.





Despite Accenture’s Q3 being impacted amid the outbreak, the company reported a 1.3 per cent year-on-year revenue growth, in constant currency (CC), which was driven by a 5 per cent growth in outsourcing business, where Indian IT companies have high exposure. In fact, Accenture’s 6 per cent growth in new order bookings was also led by outsourcing contracts, and it also raised its lower-end revenue growth guidance. It’s FY20 revenue growth guidance, in CC, now stands at 3.5-4.5 per cent from 3-6 per cent earlier. While the upper end has also been reduced, the increase in lower-end guidance suggests that the situation is improving.

This apart, Accenture’s operating margin expanded by 220 basis points sequentially and 10 basis points year-on-year to 15.6 per cent in Q3. Analysts believe, the margin performance indicates no significant pricing pressure for IT companies. Due to limited spending capacity of clients amid the pandemic, Indian IT companies were expected to see a decline in pricing power.



On the flip side, a look at Accenture’s segment performance shows that its revenue growth was driven by health and public segment, where Indian IT players have limited exposure. For instance, in case of TCS and Infosys, healthcare segment accounts for less than 10 per cent of their revenue.

On the other hand, financial services, the key segment for most Indian IT players is still under pressure, say analysts. Accenture’s financial services segment, which contributes for at least 30 per cent of revenue for most Indian IT companies, fell by 3 per cent year-on-year in Q3, according to analysts at Prabhudas Lilladher. All other verticals also reported a revenue decline.

Further, analysts at Motilal Oswal Securities, say, “Growth remained a key growth driver for Accenture, which is not a big and reliable segment for Indian companies.” The analysts are sceptical about the extent Accenture’s encouraging Q3 results would replicate on Indian IT companies’ performance. Accenture's growth markets, which accounted for 20 per cent of its revenue, include regions such as Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa.





Also, though Accenture’s strong performance in the digital segment suggests further margin and revenue support for Indian IT companies, the gains for the latter may be limited. “Accenture’s digital revenue stands at 70 per cent of its total revenue versus 35-40 per cent for Indian IT peers because of which there is limited read through,” said Aniket Pande, analyst at Prabhudas Lilladher said in his note.

Therefore, it would be too early to assume that worries are behind for Indian IT companies. In fact, Accenture’s management also expects decline in client IT budgets due to the weak economic growth outlook. Thus, how the pricing power and overall deal book pans out would be a key monitorable.





