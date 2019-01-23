ITC, InterGlobe Aviation, Mindtree and Sun Pharma among top stocks to track

Before heading into trade on Wednesday, market participants are likely to watch out for cues in the global markets. Apart from this, investors will also look forward to December quarter results of fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) major ITC. They'll also keep a tab on movement in rupee and crude oil as the day progresses.

Here's a look at the top stocks that may remain in focus today -

Sun Pharma: According to news reports, markets regulator Sebi has started a probe against the drug major over whisteleblower charges. On Tuesday, the company made a series of clarifications and changes in its filing to the bourses.

Earnings today: Nearly 50 companies including ITC, InterGlobe Aviation, Bharti Infratel, Pidilite Industries, Reliance Communications and Vijaya Bank are slated to announce their December quarter earnings later in the day.

Mindtree, Tech Mahindra, L&T Infotech: With the founders of Mindtree reluctant to cash in their holdings, Prem Watsa-owned Fairfax is learnt to be leading the race to acquire V G Siddhartha’s stake in the Bengaluru-headquartered IT services firm, Business Standard reported citing sources.

Syngene International: The company's Q3 revenues grew 20.5 per cent YoY to Rs 467.1 crore while EBITDA grew 11.2 per cent YoY to Rs 140.3 crore.