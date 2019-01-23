ITC Q3 net profit rises 4% YoY to Rs 3,209 crore; stock dips 4.75%

major posted a 3.84 per cent YoY rise in its net profit at Rs 3,209.07 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2018. It had posted PAT of Rs 3,090.20 crore in the corresponding quarter of last financial year.

For the nine months ended on December 31, 2018, the figures stood at Rs 8982.42 crore.

Total income from operations for the quarter under review came in at Rs 12,267.65 crore, up 15.79 per cent against Rs 10,594.55 crore in the year-ago period.

Basic earnings per share (EPS) for the period was Rs 2.62 against Rs 2.54 last year.

Segment wise, total revenues from space stood at Rs 8,274.36 crore against Rs 7,500.97 crore in the year-ago quarter.





"Overall, the results are in line with our expectations in terms of revenue and slightly below expectations in terms of margin," said an analyst at Anand Rathi in a post result note.

The stock ended 4.75 per cent lower at Rs 276 apiece on NSE.