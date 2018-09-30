ITNL scare shows road sector risks; IRB Infra, Ashoka Buildcon stocks fall

Among the sectors most affected by the fallout of downgrades for IL&FS Transportation Networks (ITNL) is road infrastructure. Listed players in this space have lost up to half their value from the highs seen a few months ago.

While IRB Infrastructure, Ashoka Buildcon, Sadbhav Engineering, KNR Constructions hit their 52-week lows on Friday, there was little demand for the stocks of Dilip Buildcon and PNC Infratech. These players were in the spotlight a few months ago after the government announced the fast-tracking of projects in the road segment. Strong order flows from the National ...