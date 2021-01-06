JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » News

Vedanta, Hindustan Zinc rally up to 10%, scale 52-week highs
Business Standard

JBM Auto incorporates subsidiary; stock surges 12%, hits 52-week high

The incorporation of JBM Ecolife Mobility will leverage the growth opportunities in the evolving Emobility/ Electric Vehicles Segment including e-buses etc

Topics
JBM Auto | Buzzing stocks | Markets

SI Reporter  |  Mumbai 

JBM Auto ties up with Polish firm Solaris for making electric buses
JBM Auto is the leading manufacturer of auto components, tooling, and electric buses in the country

Shares of JBM Auto advanced 12 per cent to Rs 323, also its 52-week high, on the BSE on Wednesday after the company said it has formed a new company, JBM Ecolife Mobility Private Limited, to leverage growth opportunities in the electric vehicles segment.

“The Company has incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary company "JBM Ecolife Mobility Private Limited” as approved by Ministry of Corporate Affairs (“MCA”) vide certificate of incorporation dated 06 January, 2021,” JBM Auto said in a regulatory filing.

JBM Ecolife Mobility belongs to automotive sector and yet to commence its business operations. The incorporation of JBM Ecolife Mobility will leverage the growth opportunities in the evolving Emobility/ Electric Vehicles Segment including e-buses etc. and will help the Company in becoming more agile and customer-focused, it said.

JBM Auto is the flagship company of the $2.2 billion JBM Group. The company is the leading manufacturer of auto components, tooling and electric buses in the country.

The company is engaged in the manufacturing of sheet metal components, assemblies & Sub-assemblies, Tools, Dies & Moulds. JBM is primarily a Tier-1 supplier of key systems and assemblies to the automotive OEM industry and caters services to esteemed clients that include Ashok Leyland, Bajaj, Daimler, Fiat Chrysler, Ford, Honda, Hero, JCB, Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki, Renault, Nissan, Tata, Toyota, TVS, Volvo Eicher, Volkswagen and many more. The Group has alliances with more than 15 renowned companies globally and the associations include Arcelor Mittal, Cornaglia, Dassault Systems, JFE Steel, Ogihara, Solaris Bus & Coach S.A., Sumitomo, etc.

At 01:20 pm, JBM Auto was trading 8 per cent higher at Rs 311 on the BSE, as compared to 0.19 per cent decline in the S&P BSE Sensex. Around 300,000 equity shares have changed hands on the counter on the NSE and BSE, so far.

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Wed, January 06 2021. 13:22 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.