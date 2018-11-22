Jet Airways, Deepak Fertilisers and GMR Infra among top stocks to watch

Benchmark indices are likely to follow their Asian peers which stepped up on Thursday while oil rebounded from a steep sell-off. At 08:42 am, the Nifty futures on the Singapore Stock Exchange (SGX) traded unchanged at 10,621.

Here's a look at the top stocks that may remain in focus in today's session -

Jet Airways: Jet Airways clarified that a news item of merger with Jet Privilege and Jet Airways was merely speculative in nature. The company said it was in talks with investors to secure sustainable financing.

Deepak Fertilisers: The company said normal operations had resumed fully as the Income Tax team conducting search and seizure operations left the company’s offices.

RIL, telecom stocks: According to a PTI report, Reliance Jio Infocomm will serve the country's largest and most sought-after accounts in telecom - the railways - from January 1, with officials saying it is likely to slash the national transporter's phone bills by around 35 per cent at least.

IL&FS Transportation: The company has defaulted in payment of interest due and payable on November 21, 2018 on the NCD, due to insufficient funds.

GMR Infra: Kakinada Gateway Port (KGPL), a subsidiary of Kakinada SEZ (KSEZ), has signed the Concession Agreement with the Andhra Pradesh Government for development of a green-field commercial port on design, build, finance, operate and transfer (DBFOT) basis in Kona Village, East Godavari District, Andhra Pradesh.





DHFL: The housing finance company has repaid Rs 140 billion of debt, sold loans worth Rs 74 billion and posted a 52 per cent jump in profit for September quarter that brought a crisis in the non-banking finance companies, triggered by IL&FS crisis.

Tyre stocks: Prices of rubber futures have hit a three-month low to Rs 11,750/quintal. Being the major raw material in tyre manufacturing, the stocks are likley to react to the development.



, (Redington Gulf) a subsidiary of Redington (India), has acquired additional 24.8 per cent stake in Citrus Consulting Services FZ LLC (Citrus), its subsidiary company. With this acquisition, the total holding of Redington Gulf in Citrus had increased from 60% to 84.8 per cent. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 21 November 2018.