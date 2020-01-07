Jet Airways hits upper circuit for sixth straight day, up 105% in 4 weeks

Shares of (India) were locked in 5 per cent upper circuit for the sixth straight day at Rs 37.65 on the BSE on Tuesday amid reports that South America-based Synergy Group has submitted a new expression of interest (EOI) for the beleaguered airline. The stock was trading at its highest level since September 17, 2019.

With today’s gain, the stock price of (India) has more-than-doubled, up 105 per cent in less than four weeks, from the level of Rs 18.40, hit on December 11, 2019.

Till 10:56 am, a combined 31,677 equity shares had changed hands and there were pending buy orders for 317,949 shares on the NSE and BSE, exchange data shows.