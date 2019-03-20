Jet Airways, Mindtree, DLF and Jubilant Life may hog the limelight today

At 08:40 am, Nifty futures on the Singapre Exchange (SGX) were trading 1.50 points or 0.01 per cent lower at 11,574.50, indicating a muted start for the Nifty50 index back home.

Here's a look at the top that may remain in focus today -

Jet Airways: As per reports, Etihad Airways has offered to sell its entire 24 per cent stake in (India) to State Bank of India (SBI). This apart, the airline's pilots have threatened to stop flying from April 1 if the cash-strapped airline does not have a rescue plan in place by March 31, a trade union said on Tuesday.

DLF: The company on Tuesday announced its second joint venture with global realty investment, development and management firm Hines. They will work on a project with total value of Rs 7,000 crore.

Jubilant Life: The employee welfare trust of the company is selling 2.2 per cent stake in the company for around Rs 268 crore today, said a report by The Times of India.

Mindtree: The firm will hold a board meeting today to consider a buyback proposal with some procedural clearance. During the meeting, the company will deliberate on legal recourse available before it to thwart the takeover bid by Larsen & Toubro.

Viaan Industries: The company has agreed to acquire 50 per cent stake in Avalance Technology.





IDBI Bank: The private sector lender on Tuesday said the bank would borrow up to Rs 4,000 crore in one or more tranches by issuing bonds in the next financial year.

ONGC: The company, which had initially resisted a government demand seeking a second interim dividend, said a board meeting has been convened on March 23 to consider and declare an interim dividend.



Muthoot Capital Services: The company has completed a securitisation transaction of Rs 236.36 crore on 15 March 2019.

Cox & Kings: Cox & Kings-owned Meininger Hotels opens its first hotel in Hungary named MEININGER Budapest Great Market Hall.

V-Mart Retail: The company has opened a new store in the state of Uttar Pradesh.

Bodal Chemicals said that commencement and expansion of manufacturing facilities has been successfully completed and production started at UNIT VII of the company in Vadodra, Gujarat.

Rushil Decor: There was a fire accident at Rushil Decor's factory in Karnataka on Monday. The fire broke out in the store room located at road side of the factory and spread to some extent into the factory.



Minda Industries: Nomura has initiated coverage on the stock with a buy rating and target price of Rs 490.



Small finance banks: HSBC in its latest note said the progress of these lenders has been resilient amid wider turbulence, reflecting inherent strengths. Also, microfinance growth is picking up. "Healthy growth and improving leverage to drive ROEs of Equitas & Ujjivan to 14% by FY21e," it said.