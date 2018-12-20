Jet Airways, ONGC and Bharti Airtel trade mixed ahead of their board meets

-
Shares of Jet Airways, ONGC and Bharti Airtel were trading mixed in the early trade on Thursday ahead of their respective board meets, due later in the day.
At 09:30 am, the stock of ONGC was trading marginally higher at Rs 149 apiece while that of Bharti Airtel was down over 1 per cent at Rs 318. Shares of Jet Airways were trading around 1 per cent higher at 248 apiece on BSE.
The board of India's top explorer, Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC), will meet today to consider the proposal for the buy-back of the fully paid-up equity shares of the company. That apart, the board is also likely to consider a proposal this week to list its overseas investment arm, ONGC Videsh, on domestic bourses.
The board of telecom major Bharti Airtel is expected to consider various fund raising options for the company in today's meeting.
The board of cash-strapped airline Jet Airways is likely discuss the next possible steps in its fundraising efforts. The meeting is taking place in the backdrop of State Bank of India-ordered forensic audit of the airline's accounts, said a Business Standard report. READ MORE
The board, which recently saw resignation of Ranjan Mathai and VS Mehta, would discuss growth strategy and turnaround plans. The airline posted huge losses in the two preceding quarters and is working out fund raising initiatives and has held talks with suitors including Tata group, Etihad and private equity firms.
