Jet Airways surges 32% in three days on revival hopes

Shares of (India) continued their three-day gaining streak and rallied up to 9 per cent to Rs 164 apiece on the BSE during early morning trade on Wednesday on the back of heavy volumes being traded on the hopes of the airline's revivial.

The share has surged 32 per cent so far in this week.

At 10:11 am, the stock was trading 7.5 per cent higher at Rs 162 per share, as compared to a 0.27 per cent rise in the S&P BSE Sensex. A combined 15.65 million shares have already changed hands on the NSE and BSE counters till first hour of trade. On an average, an aggregate sub 20 million shares were traded on both the exchanges.

A high-level meeting is learnt to have been fixed between the and on Thursday, May 23 in a bid to revive the cash-strapped airline.

Top executives of (SBI), which leads the lenders’ consortium, will be present at the meeting to be held in Abu Dhabi, the corporate headquarters for Etihad, according to a Business Standard report. CLICK HERE TO READ FULL REPORT

Last week, top executives of had put in their papers, which included the company’s chief executive officer (CEO) . Robin Kamark, nominee director of PJSC, also resigned as the company's director with effect from May 16, 2019.

Reports had suggested that Jason Unsworth-led Atmosphere Airlines and London-based AdiGro Aviation had submitted unsolicited bid for the airline. Besides, binding bid by was also received by SBI-Cap.

"The bidding process is initiated by and managed by Capital Limited under a resolution plan undertaken by a consortium of domestic lenders led by The company is not involved in the bidding process and has no information with regard to same and is accordingly not in a position to comment," has said in a statement. Rajnish Kumar, chairman of (SBI), did say that many bidders have shown interest but stopped short of elaborating the names of the bidders.