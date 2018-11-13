Jet Airways, Tata Steel and Sun Pharma among top stocks to track today

Quarterly earnings, rupee movement, crude oil prices and other global developments are expected to dictate the market trend for the day. Market participants are likely to react to the macroeconomic data released on Monday. Industrial production grew to 4.5 per cent in September while The Consumer Price Index-based Inflation was at 3.31 per cent in October compared with 3.77 per cent in September.

Here's a look at the top stocks that may remain in focus in today's trade -

Jet Airways: The cash-strapped airline posted a third straight quarterly loss of 12.97 billion for September quarter of FY19. Total revenue rose 6.9 per cent to Rs 63.63 billion on a year-on-year basis, with the gains coming from international routes and passenger feed from partner airlines.

Eicher Motors: Eicher Motors on Monday reported a 6 per cent increase in consolidated profit after tax at Rs 5.48 billion in the second quarter ended September 30. Total revenue from operations stood at Rs 24.08 billion. It was at Rs 21.67 billion in the year-ago quarter.

Coal India: The coal miner on Monday posted an over eight-fold rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 30.85 billion for the quarter to September 2018. Total income for the quarter increased to Rs 242 billion, over Rs 191.71 billion in the corresponding period a year ago.

Key results to watch out for

Around 600 companies including Tata Steel, Sun Pharma, RITES, IRCON, JSPL, Corporation Bank, Ashok Leyland, Apollo Tyres, Allahabad Bank and United Bank of India are slated to announce their September quarter earnings later in the day today.