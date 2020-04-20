Jewellers stare at missed Akshaya Tritiya opportunity due to virus lockdown

It is almost a month since the was first announced and shops remain shut. Many fear they will not be able to capitalise on the huge opportunity to boost their revenues in a month traditionally known for the highest demand for ornaments.

Jewellers are concerned about the increasing financial stress this would cause them as they haven't done business since March. To make matters worse prices were ruling high at a time most Indians consider inauspicious for buying All were well stocked to meet demand after this inauspicious period ended, when a large part of the offtake is usually attributed to the spike in marriages and the auspicious period of Akshaya Tritiya, which falls on April 26 this year. However, with the current liquidity crisis, jewellers fear that whenever they are allowed to raise their shutters, customers will rush to sell their holdings in order to generate cash.

Says Anantha Padmanabhan, chairman, All India Gems and Domestic Council (GJC): “Akshaya Tritiya, which falls this year on April 26, is a lost opportunity for jewellers due to the nationwide sales have come standstill. Factories are closed resulting in a massive loss for jewellery manufacturers and retailers.”

The industry estimates that Jewellers had sold 33 tonnes of gold in both jewellery and investment forms on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya last year. With an initial contribution of Rs 3 crore, domestic jewellery manufacturers and retailers have created a welfare fund to take care of the livelihood of workers and their families.

“We had tried selling jewellery online but could not succeed. It’s washed out this Akshaya Tritiya, the second occasion after the debacle of Gudi Padwa this year,” said Kumar Jain, Director, Umedmal Tilokchand Zaveri, a city-based bullion dealer, and jewellery retailer.

The sharp increase in gold prices has also deterred investors this Akshaya Tritiya. Investment in gold has offered 44.6 per cent returns in the past one year, as the price of the metal moved up to trade at Rs 45,550 per 10g today from Rs 31,500 per 10 gram quoted on the same auspicious day last year on May 7, 2019.

This could lead to another problem for jewellers. Demand has been washed out and customers may queue up for selling old gold.

Aditya Pethe, Director, Waman Hari Pethe Jewellers, says, “Customers in need of money could come to sell the gold or jewellery they own as prices are significantly higher than their purchase price. We will have to wait and see how that fear turns out when jewellery shops open.” But he was more worried about rising gold prices causing margin pressure when business is shut under

Many jewellers take gold as a loan from banks and return the loan in the form of gold when the jewellery made from it is sold. Even if the gold price rises, the higher revenue they earned on selling jewellery will protect price risk. As per industry estimates, on an average of 100 tonnes of gold is outstanding as a gold metal loan at any day. However, banks charge margins as collateral from the borrower of the gold metal loans. Since these are determined on the price of the gold, with the prices rising, bank keeps on asking additional margins. This demand for margins in the time of closure has started worrying all jewellers who have a gold metal loans outstanding.

Indian Bullion Jewellers Association has represented to the government to give several concessions in this time of crisis through which the industry is passing. Surendra Mehta, National Secretary of the association said that “government should as banks to stop asking for margins on gold metals loans and all such loans shall be sanctioned in weight of gold.” This was also recommended by the Niti Ayog panel.

IBJA’s other demand include Moratorium of cash margin and charges and non-fund based limits and permitting rollover of all gold metal loans without necessitating the physical import of gold. When gold is returned for a gold metal loan in some or the other way it requires additional import which Mehta said is not required.