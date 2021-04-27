JSPL hits 52-week high as board approves divestment in Jindal Power

-
ALSO READ
Stocks to watch: JSPL, Jindal Stainless, HDFC Bank, IIFL Securities
Stocks to watch: HCL Tech, Bharti Airtel, PVR, SAIL, IB Housing, SBI, HFCL
Stocks to watch: Antony Waste, M&M, JSPL, Infibeam Avenues, IDBI Bank
Reliance Ind, SBI Life, IRCTC: Here are the top stocks to invest in 2021
We see ESG integration becoming mandatory: Deepak Khurana of Refinitiv
-
Shares of Jindal Steel and Power (JSPL) jumped 3 per cent to hit a fresh 52-week high of Rs 455.95 on the BSE after the company board approved divesting entire equity interest in subsidiary Jindal Power to Worldone, a promoter group company, for Rs 3,015 crore.
The board of directors of JSPL has approved the divestment of its entire equity interest (representing 96.42 per cent of the issued and paid-up capital) in Jindal Power (JPL) by way of sale of shares, to Worldone, a promoter group company and a related party to the company, JSPL said in a regulatory filing.
The equity value is an all-cash offer of Rs 3,015 crore, including 3,400 MW coal fired power plants in Chhattisgarh and other non-core assets owned by JPL.
The divestment is subject to receipt of requisite approvals including approval from shareholders of JSPL, approval from lenders of JPL and JSPL, and such other statutory approvals.
Grant Thornton acted as the Transaction Advisor and Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas acted as JSPL’s legal advisor for the transaction.
The divestment is in line with JSPL’s strategic objective to continuously reduce its debt, focus on its India Steel business and significantly reduce its carbon footprint by almost half as part of its ESG objectives, the company added in the release.
At 12.10 pm, the stock was trading 1.54 per cent higher at Rs 449.10 on the BSE as against a rise of 0.89 per cent in the S&P BSE Sensex.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU