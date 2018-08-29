JUST IN
UTI MF case: T Rowe Price shares reason to hold back court petition for now
JSW Steel hits 52-week high after being included in the Nifty 50 index

SI Reporter  |  New Delhi 

Shares of JSW Steel jumped nearly 8% to hit a 52-week high of Rs 395.40 per share in intra-day trade on Wednesday in the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in an otherwise flat market, as the company was included in the benchmark Nifty 50 index. It will be replacing pharma company Lupin on September 28, 2018.

At 11:54 am, JSW Steel was trading at Rs 391.85, up 7% on the NSE. In comparison, the benchmark Nifty 50 index was at 11,728, down 0.1%.

The inclusion of JSW Steel is expected to boost the steelmaker’s stock, given that several exchange-traded funds (ETFs) track the Nifty index. Shares of JSW Steel have already climbed 40 percent in 2018 so far.

The stock has hit a low of Rs 370 on the NSE so far in intra-day trade.
