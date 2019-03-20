Jubilant Foodworks, Wabco, Sanofi, Tata Elxsi: Top mid-cap stocks to watch

As foreign portfolio investors raise their bets on Indian equities, mid and small cap stocks too are back on the radar after underperforming the benchmark indices during the greater part of 2018 and first two months’ of the current calendar year. For example, the S&P BSE MidCap index is up 10 per cent in the last one month after declining by 24.4 per cent from its record high levels in January 2018.

In comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex is up 8 per cent in the last one month against 8.3 per cent correction between August 2018 and February 2019. This is good news for domestic ...