Business Standard

July palm oil imports rise to a 10-month high at 824,078 tonnes: Trade body

The country's soyoil imports in July surged 52 per cent from a year ago to 484,525 tonnes

Reuters  |  Mumbai 

Sunflower oil imports rose 4 per cent to 208,747 tonnes.

India's palm oil imports in July rose 1.4 per cent from a year ago to 824,078 tonnes, the highest level in 10 months, as a gradual easing of lockdowns increased demand for the tropical oil from hotels and restaurants, a leading trade body said on Friday.

The country's soyoil imports in July surged 52 per cente from a year ago to 484,525 tonnes, while sunflower oil imports rose 4 per cent to 208,747 tonnes, the Solvent Extractors' Association of India said in a statement.
First Published: Fri, August 14 2020. 12:41 IST

