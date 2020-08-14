July palm oil imports rise to a 10-month high at 824,078 tonnes: Trade body

India's imports in July rose 1.4 per cent from a year ago to 824,078 tonnes, the highest level in 10 months, as a gradual easing of lockdowns increased demand for the tropical oil from hotels and restaurants, a leading trade body said on Friday.

The country's soyoil imports in July surged 52 per cente from a year ago to 484,525 tonnes, while sunflower oil imports rose 4 per cent to 208,747 tonnes, the Solvent Extractors' Association of India said in a statement.