Kalyan Jewellers' IPO opens on March 16; price band fixed at Rs 86-87

-
ALSO READ
Flurry of IPOs: Sebi sounds alert on threat of technical glitches
Explained: What is driving so many retail investors to the IPO market?
It's a green 2020 for IPOs: All 14 listings are trading above issue price
IPO expenses likely to ease further this year, say industry players
CAMS, Chemcon Specialty Chemicals IPOs to hit market on September 21
-
Kerala-based jewellery chain Kalyan Jewellers has priced its initial public offer (IPO) at Rs 86-87 per share. The IPO will be open from March 16-18. The Rs 1,175-crore offer comprises of fresh fund raise worth Rs 800 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 375 crore.
Promoter TS Kalyanaraman is selling shares worth Rs 125 crore and Warburg Pincus is selling shares worth Rs 250 crore in the IPO. Kalyanaraman and Warburg hold 24.5 per cent and 32 per cent stake in the company, respectively. Kalyan Jewellers has reduced the IPO size. Earlier, it intended to do a Rs 1,750-crore IPO.
The country’s leading jewellery company will use the IPO proceeds for its working capital requirements and general corporate purposes.
Axis Capital, Citigroup, ICICI Securities, and SBI Capital are the investment bankers handling the issue.
The company operates over 100 showrooms across 21 states and Union Territories in India. It has 30 showrooms located in the West Asia. The company designs, manufactures, and sells a wide range of gold, studded, and other jewellery products. The company had to shut down seven showrooms in the West Asia owing to the economic slowdown in the region.
In the financial year 2020, the company posted a net profit of Rs 142 crore.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU