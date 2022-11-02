JUST IN
LIC Housing Finance plunges 13% on disappointing September quarter results
Should you buy telecom stocks ahead of the 5G boom?
MARKET LIVE: Sensex, Nifty50 flat; Media, Pharma indices climb 1%
Stocks to Watch: Tech M, Adani Ports, Hero Moto, Voltas, Eicher Motors, RIL
Markets regulator Sebi penalises 9 persons in Bombay Dyeing case
Sensex atop Mt 61,000, just 1% away from fresh the all-time highs
Sebi recovery rate less than 2% of Rs 99,490 cr claimed since 2013-14
FPIs regain risk appetite, pump in nearly Rs 8,430 crore in October
Bond yields fall on 10-year US yield's drop below 4%, subdued oil
Foreign investors sell $500 mn of India govt bonds in two days: Analysts
You are here: Home » Markets » News
LIC Housing Finance plunges 13% on disappointing September quarter results
Business Standard

Karnataka Bank zooms 20%, hits over 3-year high on strong Q2 results

The bank said the significant jump in net profit is mainly because of improved earnings, improved asset quality, healthy growth of advances, cost containment, and efficiency enhancement, among others

Topics
Buzzing stocks | Karnataka Bank | Q2 results

SI Reporter  |  Mumbai 

Karnataka Bank

Shares of Karnataka Bank were locked in the 20 per cent upper circuit at Rs 112.55 on the BSE on Wednesday after the bank posted a record quarterly net profit of Rs 411 crore for the quarter ended September 2022 (Q2FY22). The net profit grew by 228 per cent compared to the net profit of Rs 125 crore in Q2FY22.

The bank said the significant jump in net profit is mainly because of improved earnings, improved asset quality, healthy growth of advances, cost containment, and efficiency enhancement among others.

The stock hit an over three-year high, and was trading at its highest level since June 2019. A combined 20.04 million shares have changed hands, and there are pending buy orders for 2.6 million shares on the NSE and BSE.

For Q2FY23, the bank’s net interest income increased by 26 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 803 crore from Rs 637 crore in Q2FY22. The net interest margin improved to 3.56 per cent from 3.15 per cent in the year-ago quarter.

The bank's asset quality improved further as gross non-performing assets (GNPAs) dropped 67 basis points (bps) on a sequential basis to 3.36 per cent at the end of September quarter. Net NPAs dropped 44 bps sequentially to 1.72 per cent. About a year back, the GNPA was at 4.52 per cent, and NNPA was at 2.85 per cent.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Buzzing stocks

First Published: Wed, November 02 2022. 10:18 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.