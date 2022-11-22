JUST IN
Kaynes Technology gains 18% on debut, adds Rs 103 to end at Rs 690 a share
Yatra Online Inc gets Sebi's clearance to float Rs 750 crore IPO
Blackstone-backed Nexus files for $500 mn IPO in 1st retail REIT offer
5 famed tech IPOs in India flounder, shedding more than $18 bn in value
Fairfax weighing Bangalore airport IPO at $3.7 billion value: Report
FHRAI writes to Sebi to stop OYO from launching IPO after CCI penalty
Confidential IPO filing: How it will work and why it is being introduced
Inox Green Energy Services' Rs 740-crore IPO subscribed 85% on Day 2
Keystone Realtors' Rs 635-crore IPO subscribed 8% on Day 1 of offer
Inox Green Energy's Rs 740-crore IPO subscribed 46% on Day 1 of offer
You are here: Home » Markets Â» IPOS Â» News
Withdrawal of start-up IPOs take wind out of sails of unlisted market
Business Standard

Kaynes Technology gains 18% on debut, adds Rs 103 to end at Rs 690 a share

The stock hit a high of Rs 787 and a low of Rs 675 on the BSE before close

Topics
IPOs | initial public offerings | IPO

BS Reporter  |  Mumbai 

IPO, markets
Kaynes positive listing follows an encouraging response to its Rs 858-crore IPO

Shares of Kaynes Technology India gained nearly 18 per cent during their stock market debut on Tuesday. Shares of Electronics System Design and Manufacturing (ESDM) firm finished at Rs 690, with a gain of Rs 103, or 18 per cent, over its issue price of Rs 587 per share. The stock hit a high of Rs 787 and a low of Rs 675 on the BSE.

Kaynes positive listing follows an encouraging response to its Rs 858-crore IPO. The maiden offering was subscribed more than 30 times. Through the IPO, Kaynes raised Rs 530 crore in fresh capital. It plans to use this to repay its debt and expand its manufacturing facility.

At the last close, the company was valued at around Rs 4,000 crore. In FY22, Kaynes had clocked profits of Rs 41.7 crore on sales of Rs 706 crore.

“With an impressive 3-year CAGR Revenue/PAT growth of 38%/111% respectively coupled with industry leading operating margins and robust order book of Rs 2266 crore as of June 30, 2022. Kaynes will continue to move up the value chain of the ESDM sector. With the fresh issue of Rs 530 crore the company plans to triple its existing capacity in coming years, reduce its debt and fund working capital requirements which further multiplies its growth prospects,” Anand Rathi had said in a pre-IPO note.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on IPOs

First Published: Tue, November 22 2022. 18:48 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.