Keep info of employees for 1 yr after resignation: Sebi tells listed firms

-
ALSO READ
Sebi's new margin norms will be painful for investors, market participants
Sebi proposes to increase minimum free float for firms post-insolvency
Sebi panel suggests tweaks to enhance regulator's enforcement function
Sebi allows OFS, rights entitlement transactions during trading window
Sebi imposes Rs 1 million fine on Bank of Baroda for violating MF norms
-
Markets regulator Sebi on Thursday said listed companies should make efforts to maintain updated addresses and contact details of “designated employees” for one year after their resignation, under the digital database.
Such data needs to be preserved by the company or intermediary fiduciary for a period of five years, Sebi said in a set of frequently asked questions (FAQs) on insider trading regulations.
A listed firm needs to maintain structured digital database internally that includes details of unpublished price sensitive Information (UPSI) as well as of persons with whom such UPSI is shared, and details of persons who have shared the information.
Similarly, another structured digital database should be maintained capturing such information.
According to Sebi, all information required to be collected from designated persons should be collated till the date of service with the company.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU