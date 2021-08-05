KM Birla steps down as Vodafone Idea chairman; stock slides 38% in 3 days

-
ALSO READ
Kumar Mangalam Birla steps down from Vodafone Idea board after stake offer
Analysts dump Voda Idea for Airtel post AGR re-calculation case verdict
Govt stands to lose whether it saves debt-laden Vodafone Idea or not
Bankers to discuss impact as Birla offers to give up stake in Voda Idea
Vodafone Group CEO Nick Read rules out fresh fund infusion in Vi
-
Shares of Vodafone Idea (Vi) tanked 15 per cent at Rs 5.13, hitting a fresh 52-week low on the BSE in the intra-day trade on Thursday, after telecom major announced that Kumar Mangalam Birla will step down as non-executive director and non-executive chairman at a time when Vi is struggling to stay afloat.
The changes to the board will come into effect from close of business hours on August 4, 2021. Himanshu Kapania, a nominee of the Aditya Birla Group, has been appointed as the non-executive chairman.
"The Board of Directors of Vodafone Idea Limited, at its meeting held today, have accepted the request of Mr. Kumar Mangalam Birla to step down as Non-Executive Director and Non Executive Chairman of the Board with effect from close of business hours on 4th August, 2021,” Vodafone Idea said in exchange filing on Wednesday, August 4, 2021.
Consequently, the Board has unanimously elected Mr. Himanshu Kapania, currently a Non Executive Director, as the Non-Executive Chairman. Mr. Kapania, a nominee of the Aditya Birla Group, is a telecom industry veteran with 25 years of experience, the company said. CLICK HERE FOR MORE
Meanwhile, according to a Business Standard report, Vodafone Plc, which owns 45 per cent stake in Vi, is ready to offer its stake for free to Indian banks/financial institutions or to the government-owned Bharat Sanchar Nigam (BSNL), provided they take over the wireless telephony company.
Lenders said if BSNL takes over the company, government dues to be paid by the merged BSNL-Vi entity will be a book entry. CLICK HERE FOR FULL REPORT
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU