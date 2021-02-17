Kotak MF moves multicap fund to newly-created flexicap category

-
ALSO READ
Sebi queers the pitch for fund managers with latest multi-cap circular
Sebi exempts fund managers from placing orders for passive trades
Equity mutual funds sell bluechip financial firms aggressively in Nov
Advise investors not to take any knee-jerk action: Kotak MF's Nilesh Shah
Multi-cap funds and the latest Sebi directive
-
Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund has moved its ‘multicap’ scheme to the newly-created ‘flexicap’ segment. The move will help the fund house retain the portfolio composition.
In a statement, Kotak MF said it is re-naming of Kotak Standard Multicap Fund to Kotak Flexicap Fund. As on January 2021, Kotak Flexicap fund had assets of Rs 32,400 crore, making it one of the largest scheme in the category.
Last year, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) modified scheme characteristics of ‘multicap’ schemes, wherein at least 25 per cent of the corpus had to be invested in large, mid, and small cap stocks each.
The regulator later created a new ‘flexicap’ category, which allowed fund managers to invest across the largecap, midcap and smallcap buckets without any minimum threshold.
ALSO READ: MF energy exposure off 280 bps since July, at near 3-yr low; IT at new high
Other houses such as Axis MF, Motilal Oswal MF and PPFAS too have moved their multicap schemes to the flexicap category.
To comply with the new definition, existing multicap schemed would have had to undergo large-scale churn.
“Renaming the fund as Kotak Flexicap Fund, gives an additional flexibility for us to choose between various market capitalisation buckets,” said Harsha Upadhyaya, President & CIO – Equity, Kotak MF Mahindra Asset Management Company, who also manages the fund.
The fund house said the scheme “will continue to follow the top-down sectoral approach supplemented by bottom-up stock picks. The fund will also continue to take concentrated sector allocation diversified at a stock level.”
Kotak MF has also filed the offer document with Sebi to launch a new multicap scheme.
Disclosure: Entities controlled by the Kotak family have a significant holding in Business Standard Pvt Ltd
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU