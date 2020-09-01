L&T, BEML, Tata Power rise on Rs 2,580 crore deal with Defence Ministry

Shares of (L&T), Tata Power, and Bharat Earth Movers (BEML), gained on the BSE on Tuesday, a day after the Defence Ministry signed contracts with these companies worth Rs 2,580 crore to procure Pinaka rocket launchers for six Army regiments.

At 09:32 AM, L&T was trading over 1.7 per cent higher at Rs 961.65. It hit a high of Rs 965.95 in the opening deals. was trading over 2 per cent higher at Rs 60.05 while hit a high of Rs 699.95, up 4.5 per cent against Monday's close of Rs 669.2.

In comparison, the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was trading nearly a per cent higher at 38,974.68 levels.



The Acquisition Wing, Ministry of Defence signed contracts with Bharat Earth Movers Ltd (BEML), Company Ltd (TPCL), and (L & T) on August 31, a statement from the ministry said.

The six Pinaka Regiments comprise 114 Launchers with automated gun aiming and positioning system (AGAPS) and 45 command posts to be procured from M/s TPCL and M/s L & T, and 330 vehicles to be procured from M/s

L&T shares were also in focus after the engineering conglomerate on Monday announced completion of the sale of its electrical and automation (E&A) business to Schneider Electric. The deal was first announced in May 2018. Valued at Rs 14,000 crore, it is one of L&T’s biggest divestment so far in value terms. READ MORE

"While we acknowledge current challenges in infra funding, sub-optimal returns led by cyclical challenges in E&C, Hyderabad Metro, NBFC, etc, L&Ts medium-term focus on making the business asset-light with high cash flow generation potential could drive a better

re-rating if executed well," analysts at Edelweiss Securities had said in a note issued on August 20.

Improving macros and domestic capital expenditure (capex) would be complementary. The extent of re-rating is also contingent on initiatives to reward stakeholders and improving the return profile, the brokerage added.

The brokerage has maintained a 'BUY/SO' rating on the stock with the target price of Rs 1,280.