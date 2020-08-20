JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » News

Abbott India: More branded products, new launches, volumes to aid gains
Business Standard

L&T Finance plans to raise Rs 3,367 crore through a rights issue

The financial services arm of Larsen & Toubro has started discussing the fundraising with potential advisers, said the people, who asked not to be identified as the matter is private

Topics
L&T Finance

Bloomberg 

loans, aum, assets, banks, investment, shares, stocks, funds
L&T Finance’s parent, India’s largest engineering and construction company, has agreed it would buy any unsold shares in the offering

L&T Finance Holdings is exploring a plan to raise around $450 million (Rs 3,367.5 crore) through a rights issue, people familiar with the matter said.

The financial services arm of Larsen & Toubro has started discussing the fundraising with potential advisers, said the people, who asked not to be identified as the matter is private.

L&T Finance’s parent, India’s largest engineering and construction company, has agreed it would buy any unsold shares in the offering, the people said.

No final decision has been made regarding the amount to be raised or the share sale’s timing, and the company can still decide not to proceed with the fundraising plan, the people said.
First Published: Thu, August 20 2020. 00:11 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU