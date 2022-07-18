L&T gains 3% as realty arm signs 3 projects worth $1 billion in MMR

-
ALSO READ
L&T consol Q3 PAT down 17% YoY at Rs 2,055 cr on input cost spike
L&T Infotech Q4FY22 net rises 17% YoY to Rs 638 cr, up 4% sequentially
L&T: Order execution, new initiatives key to long-term growth, say analysts
Larsen & Toubro slips 2% post December quarter results
Larsen & Toubro Infotech, IIT Madras partner to innovate in 5G space
-
Shares of Larsen & Toubro (L&T) were up 3 per cent to Rs 1,734 on the BSE in Monday's intra-day trade after the company announced that its realty arm has signed three projects worth $1 billion in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). With today's gain, the stock of the engineering, designing & construction company has rallied 18 per cent in the past one month. In comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 6 per cent during the same period.
"L&T Realty, the realty arm of L&T, has entered into a binding agreement to jointly develop projects in South Mumbai, Western Suburbs and Thane worth Rs 8,000 crore ($1 billion), with development potential of 4.4 million square feet. This is a part of company's larger plan to strengthen its footprint in major metros by adding around 5 million sq. ft. per year over the next five years," L&T said in a press release.
L&T Realty has an extensive portfolio spanning 70 million square feet across Residential, Commercial and Retail developments and is currently present in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, and to some extent in NCR and Hyderabad.
Meanwhile, in April-June quarter (Q1FY23), L&T announced EPC orders in the range of around Rs 7,000-15,000 crore across railway, hydrocarbon, power T&D, water treatment, heavy engineering, buildings & factories segments.
L&T has conservatively guided that the group revenue and order inflows could grow 12-15 per cent in FY23, and its core business margin would come at 9.5 per cent. It has laid out a strategic plan for FY21-26 (Lakshya 2026), where the initiatives, investments and focus would help 11-13 per cent CAGRs in domestic revenue and order inflows.
"The order pipeline remains robust across T&D, green energy corridor, data centres, railways, transportation, water and infrastructure, etc. Key risks remain project delays/deferrals, lower conversion rate," analysts at ICICI Securities said in a capital goods & power sector report.
The brokerage firm expects decent execution pick-up YoY for L&T. "In our view, working capital and cash flow management will be key monitorable. Consequently, we expect adjusted standalone (including hydrocarbon) revenue to grow 57 per cent to Rs 20,587 crore. EBITDA is expected to grow 54.5 per cent to Rs 1,585 crore with margins expected to flattish 7.7 per cent owing to better execution and adjusted PAT (ex-E&A) expected to grow 54.5 per cent to Rs 1,159 crore partly aided by lower interest expense and lower tax," the brokerage firm said in a Q1 result preview note.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU