L&T midcap fund: Out of 16 consistent stocks, 7 outperformed the benchmark

The L&T Midcap Fund was launched in August 2004 and featured in the small and midcap category of CRISIL Mutual Fund Rankings (CMFR) up to December 2017. Post the rationalisation of mutual funds by Sebi, the fund was repositioned as a mid-cap fund and has been ranked in the top 30 percentile of the midcap category in CMFR for the last three quarters ending September 2018.

S N Lahiri (who is also CIO of the fund house) and Vihang Naik have been managing the fund since June 2013 and June 2016, respectively. During the last three years, the assets under management (AUM) of the fund has ...