L&T, Union Bank, Hindustan Zinc and HDFC Bank among top stocks to watch

The on the Singapre Exchange (SGX) traded 15.50 points or 0.14 per cent higher at 10,950.50, indicating a flat to positive start for the domestic equities on Monday.

Here's a look at the top stocks that may hog the limelight today -

HDFC Bank: Private lender on Saturday reported a 20.3 per cent increase in net profit to Rs 5,586 crore for the December quarter. The bank met profit estimates on the back of healthy growth in net interest income and a higher growth in other income.

L&T: Market regulator Sebi has denied approval to Larsen & Toubro’s (L&T’s) Rs 9,000 crore share buyback plan, citing compliance issues over its post-buyback debt-equity ratio.

Earnings today: HDFC AMC, Hudco, Just Dial, and are among the notable names that are scheduled to release their financial results for the third quarter of FY19.

Wipro: Indian IT services company Friday posted a strong 31.8 per cent year-on-year jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 2,544.5 crore for October-December 2018, and announced a 1:3 bonus share offer.



SBI Life Insurance: Net profit of SBI Life Insurance Company rose 14.76 per cent to Rs 264.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 230.28 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 34.90 per cent to Rs 9,141.26 crore.

South Indian Bank: The private sector lender on Saturday posted a 27 per cent decline in net profit at Rs 83.85 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2018. It had recorded a net profit of Rs 115 crore in the corresponding period of the previous financial year.