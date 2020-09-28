LVB slips 6% as shareholders vote against reappointment of top brass

Shares of (LVB) slipped 6 per cent to Rs 18.10 on the BSE in intraday trade on Monday, after a large section of shareholders of ailing private sector lender voted against the reappointment of the managing director and chief executive, as well as seven directors and auditors at the recent annual general meeting (AGM).

However, the stock recovered from its early morning losss by 09:30 am and was trading 0.52 per cent lower at Rs 19.05 on the BSE. In comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was 0.76 per cent at 37,671 points.

A section of shareholders of LVB who are unhappy with the way the bank is managed along with its sharp deterioration in finances, have voted for the appointment or re-appointment of seven directors (including MD & CEO S Sundar) and auditors during the bank's AGM held on September 25, 2020. In a bid to raise capital, LVB is in talks to merge with Clix Capital.

On Sunday, September 27, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) approved a Committee of Directors (CoD), comprising of three independent directors, who would run the day-to-day affairs of the lender.