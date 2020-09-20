Large-cap concentration much higher in India than US, shows data

The concentration of large-cap stocks is starker in India than in the US. The top 100 stocks account for 71.2 per cent of market capitalisation of the S&P 500 index, a gauge to track the performance of 500 most-valuable US companies.

The top 100 stocks in India account for 77.3 per cent of the Nifty 500 index. The next 150 stocks — categorised as mid-caps in India —account for 18.2 per cent in the S&P 500 and 16.1 per cent in the NSE 500, respectively. The rest 250 stocks — dubbed small-caps — account for 11 per cent in the US and just 6.6 per cent in ...