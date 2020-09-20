JUST IN
Street signs: Sebi NAV rule, more bumper listings on the cards, and more
Business Standard

Large-cap concentration much higher in India than US, shows data

The top 100 stocks in India account for 77.3 per cent of the Nifty 500 index. In US, the top 100 stocks account for 71.2 per cent of market capitalisation of the S&P 500 index

Samie modak  |  Mumbai 

The concentration of large-cap stocks is starker in India than in the US. The top 100 stocks account for 71.2 per cent of market capitalisation of the S&P 500 index, a gauge to track the performance of 500 most-valuable US companies.

The top 100 stocks in India account for 77.3 per cent of the Nifty 500 index. The next 150 stocks — categorised as mid-caps in India —account for 18.2 per cent in the S&P 500 and 16.1 per cent in the NSE 500, respectively. The rest 250 stocks — dubbed small-caps — account for 11 per cent in the US and just 6.6 per cent in ...

First Published: Sun, September 20 2020. 22:27 IST

