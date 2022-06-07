Tech used by casinos in Las Vegas may help Sebi tackle insider trading

-
ALSO READ
GoM calls for 28% GST on online gaming, casinos; tax likely on face value
Delta Corp slips 4% as Goa government limits entry to Casinos at 50%
Poonawalla Fincorp reinstates Abhay Bhutada as managing director
Top headlines: Elbers appointed as IndiGo CEO; GST hike likely on casinos
Sebi order impact: Lux Industries tanks 29% in two trading sessions
-
The artificial intelligence (AI) systems that helped Las Vegas casinos to keep away tricky gamblers may soon come to help Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) in its crackdown on insider trading, a media report said on Tuesday.
According to the Economic Times report, Sebi is in talks with a top US-based AI provider to purchase such a system.
"The company has given a live demonstration to Sebi a few weeks ago as to how the software will work and about the customisations possible on the platform," the ET quoted a person in the know. If the deal goes through, the firm will customise the software as per Sebi requirements.
The casino AIs come with superior risk management systems compared to the traditional data analytics that regulators use, because the margin of error for these AIs is very thin, the ET report said, adding the failure to detect even one rogue gambler could cost a casino in seven figures.
Not just India, but several global financial regulators are considering such AI programmes to nail securities law violators.
In the past few years, Sebi has been investing in a major way to upgrade its technology to boost its capability for market surveillance, investigations, and policymaking.
Until recently, the market regulator mostly relied on tips and information to investigate white-collar crimes, but they have been found wanting to build water-tight cases against insider-trading violations.
In its annual report for 2020-21, Sebi said it will be implementing major information technology projects, which are critical to its day-to-day operations and its mandate.
‘High-risk’ traders could come under Sebi’s scrutiny if the casino AI platform is implemented. In the case of casinos, high-risk clients are the ones who are over leveraged, or have a trend of placing erratic bets.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU