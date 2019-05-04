Lax reporting and disclosure standards for PMS providers worry experts

The Portfolio management service (PMS) sector has grown at a sharp pace in India, with the growing pool of high networth investors (HNIs) going for this investment option in search of higher returns. However, experts say that despite the sizeable client base, PMS providers lag their domestic MF counterparts by quite a distance, when it comes to reporting and disclosure standards.

Over the last four years, the size of assets managed by PMS providers has grown at an annual rate of 16 per cent. At the end of February, assets under management of portfolio managers stood at Rs 15.6 ...