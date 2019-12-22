Lemon Tree's new acquisitions in India and abroad help post strong growth

The stock of Lemon Tree Hotels was up 7 per cent over the last two trading sessions after the company announced a licensing deal in Goa and expansion into the overseas markets. With a management contract for a 44-room property in Goa, the company has added its fifth property in that state, taking its room count there to 379.

Lemon Tree has also forayed into the international market with the addition of a 114-room property in Dubai. Both agreements are management contracts for running the hotels, which is in line with the company’s asset-light strategy. This allows the company to grow ...