LIC, Indiabulls Housing Finance struggle on charts; HDFC eyes Rs 2,700-mark
Business Standard
Shares of LIC Housing Finance today slipped below the 200-WMA after falling over 10 per cent. Now, four out of five leading housing finance stocks are trading below the 200-WMA.

Topics
LIC Housing Finance | HDFC Ltd | Housing Finance Cos

Avdhut Bagkar  |  Mumbai 

stock market, markets, fpi, fdi, trading, nse, bse, sensex, nifty, rally, coronavirus, covid, lockdown
Four out of the five leaders in housing finance segment now trade under the 200-WMA

With the exception of LIC Housing Finance and Housing Development Finance Corporation, other listed players in the housing finance segment such as PNB Housing Finance, Indiabulls Housing Finance and Can Fin Homes traded beneath the 200-weekly moving average (WMA) as of Tuesday, November 01, 2022.

Read our full coverage on LIC Housing Finance

First Published: Wed, November 02 2022. 12:46 IST

