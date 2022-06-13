LIC slips 4% as anchor investor lock-in ends; down 28% from issue price

Shares of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) slipped 4 per cent to Rs 681.70 on the BSE in Monday’s intra-day trade, as the lock-in period for ends Monday, June 13.

The state-owned insurance behemoth’s share price was down 28 per cent over its issue price of Rs 949 per share. At the time of the IPO, retail investors were alloted shares at Rs 905 apiece, whereas, policyholders received allottment at Rs 889 per share.

The stock traded at its lowest level since market debut on May 17, 2022. It slipped lower for 10th straight trading day and declined 19 per cent during the period. With this, has lost Rs 1.2 trillion market capitalisation since listing.

At 09:44 am; the stock traded 3 per cent lower at Rs 688.20, as against 2.7 per cent decline in the S&P BSE Sensex.

LIC had raised Rs 5,627 crore from anchor investors, with 71 per cent of the amount coming from domestic mutual funds (MFs). Overall, the state-owned insurance giant allotted nearly 59.3 million shares to 123 investors at Rs 949 apiece.



Anchor investors are marquee institutional investors who are allotted shares in a company ahead of its initial public offer (IPO). The end of lock-in period will allow anchor investors to sell their existing shares in the market. Anchor investors hold close to 1 per cent of the 3.5 per cent free float of LIC.



LIC is the only public sector life insurance company in India and primary competitors are private life insurance companies. Analysts believe that the private sector insurance companies have been growing faster than LIC and gaining market share, with no assurance that LIC will not lose further market share.

Analysts at Emkay Global Financial Services initiated coverage on LIC with a ‘hold’ rating and target price of Rs 875 – up around 12 per cent from current levels.

Highlighting the rationale behind the view, the brokerage says, "The state-owned insurer is underpinned by three factors: Low value of new business (VNB) relative to embedded value (EV), which limits the potential RoEV; lower annual premium equivalent (APE) growth and margin prospects versus private sector peers, as LIC’s higher commission costs and opex limit the scope for product and channel diversification; and inherent volatility in EV as 35 per cent of non-par assets are in equity with no track record of EV movement under the new fund bifurcation structure."



Though analysts remain optimistic of LIC’s market leadership and comfortable valuations, they prefer private sector peers who have a better growth and profitability outlook, thereby, generating higher RoEV.