LIC to declare Q4 results 2022 today, may consider payment of dividend

-
ALSO READ
3 reasons why analysts expect SBI Life to outperform peers
Allowing your life insurance policy to lapse carries a very high cost
LIC IPO opens today. Should you subscribe? What brokerages suggest
LIC will be fifth most-valued firm post IPO with m-cap of Rs 6 trillion
Positive start: LIC's mega share sale subscribed 67% on first day
-
The board of directors of the state-owned Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) will meet on Monday to declare the financial results for the fiscal year ended March 2022, and also consider payment of dividend, if any.
LIC, which was listed on May 17 at the bourses, said the board will consider and approve the audited financial results (standalone and consolidated) for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2022.
The insurance behemoth slumped in its Mumbai trading debut after a record initial public offering that priced at the top of the range.
The shares ended 7.8 per cent lower than the IPO price of Rs 949 after losing 9.4 per cent earlier. The offering raised $2.7 billion, with buyers, including sovereign funds in Norway and Singapore, and millions of small-time Indian investors.
The sale of equity in the 65-year-old behemoth, which is synonymous with insurance in India, was oversubscribed nearly three times, riding on the enthusiasm of policyholders who got a Rs 60 discount and bid multiple times for the shares on offer.
Its first-day performance makes for the second-worst debut among 11 global companies that listed this year after raising at least $1 billion through first-time share sales.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU