Life insurance may be a good option for investors in long run: Experts

Recent data on insurance premiums earned by life insurance companies points to a positive trend, with May being the second consecutive month of strong 27 per cent premium growth for private-sector life insurers. Some of the robust growth is reflected in the stock prices of top-listed life insurers such as HDFC Standard Life (HDFC Life) and SBI Life, which are up 16 per cent since April 2019, while ICICI Prudential Life (I-Pru Life) is yet to make a mark.

However, on a one-year time frame, the performance has been dismal for all three stocks, with flat gains. This is why Nilesh Shah of ...